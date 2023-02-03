Fairmont Cardinals victorious against Waseca Bluejays

The Fairmont Cardinals defeated the Waseca Bluejays 7-3 on Thursday.

The Bluejays started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Brayden Hoof scoring in the first minute, assisted by Brayden Hesch-Priem.

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Brock Lutterman late in the first period, assisted by Kaiden Musser.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cardinals.

The Bluejays tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Brayden Hoof found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Hunter Anderson and Kyle Ahlschlager.

Nate Rakness took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Brock Lutterman and Beau Becker.

Kaiden Musser increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Hartley Aust.

Connor Gronewald increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Lucas Sommers.

Four minutes later, Beau Becker scored.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to Rochester Lourdes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Bluejays host Rochester Lourdes to play the Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.