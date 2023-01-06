Fairmont Cardinals pull ahead in the third to defeat Worthington Trojans

The Fairmont Cardinals were victorious on the road against the Worthington Trojans. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Fairmont pulled away in the third, winning the game 10-4.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Trojans hosting the Bluejays at 3 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena, and the Cardinals playing the Cardinals at 1 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.