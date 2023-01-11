Fairmont Cardinals grab extra point vs. Minnesota River Bulldogs in overtime

The Minnesota River Bulldogs and the visiting Fairmont Cardinals tied 5-5 in regulation on Tuesday. Fairmont beat Minnesota River in overtime 6-5.

Fairmont's Hartley Aust scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cardinals.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-3, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Hartley Aust netted one, assisted by Tyler Kurt and Lincoln Becker.

Alex Schaffer narrowed the gap to 5-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Kellen O'Keefe.

Travis Kotek tied the game 5-5 three minutes later, assisted by Ethan Hathaway and Diego Hettig. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:51 before Hartley Aust scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Brock Lutterman.

The Cardinals have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Bulldogs hosting Windom at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, and the Cardinals hosting Marshall at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.