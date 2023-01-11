Fairmont Cardinals grab extra point vs. Minnesota River Bulldogs in overtime
The Minnesota River Bulldogs and the visiting Fairmont Cardinals tied 5-5 in regulation on Tuesday. Fairmont beat Minnesota River in overtime 6-5.
The Minnesota River Bulldogs and the visiting Fairmont Cardinals tied 5-5 in regulation on Tuesday. Fairmont beat Minnesota River in overtime 6-5.
Fairmont's Hartley Aust scored the game-winning goal.
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cardinals.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-3 going in to the third period.
The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-3, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Hartley Aust netted one, assisted by Tyler Kurt and Lincoln Becker.
Alex Schaffer narrowed the gap to 5-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Kellen O'Keefe.
Travis Kotek tied the game 5-5 three minutes later, assisted by Ethan Hathaway and Diego Hettig. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 2:51 before Hartley Aust scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Brock Lutterman.
The Cardinals have now won four games in a row.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Thursday, with the Bulldogs hosting Windom at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, and the Cardinals hosting Marshall at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.