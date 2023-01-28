Fairmont Cardinals end five-loss run

The game between the Redwood Valley Cardinals and the Fairmont Cardinals finished 4-2 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Fairmont after five straight defeats.

The Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kilen Cilek scoring in the first minute.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Riley Dikken scored the first goal.

The Cardinals' Nate Rakness narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The win over the Cardinals means that the Cardinals have four road wins in a row.

Next games:

The Cardinals play against Winona on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Luverne on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.