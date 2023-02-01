Evan Girdler scores four in Red Lake Falls Eagles win over Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

Evan Girdler struck four times as the Red Lake Falls Eagles beat the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers 7-4 at home.

Gavin Girdler, Jackson Hoefer and Brock Seeger scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's goals came through Jeron Pinoniemi, Joey Hillukka and Kale Ravnaas.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joey Hillukka.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kale Ravnaas scored, assisted by Joshua Hillukka and Talen May.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Brock Seeger.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Eagles took the lead early into the third period when Gavin Girdler found the back of the net, assisted by Evan Girdler.

Jackson Hoefer increased the lead to 6-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Blake Breiland and Dylan Dahle.

Brock Seeger increased the lead to 7-4 one minute later.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Eagles will host the Spoilers at 6 p.m. CST at Centennial Center and the Panthers will play against the Bears at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena.