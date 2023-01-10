Ethan Hathaway and Travis Kotek won the game for Minnesota River Bulldogs against Redwood Valley Cardinals

The road-team Minnesota River Bulldogs got a single-goal win the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team won 2-1 on Monday.

Minnesota River's Travis Kotek scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ethan Hathaway. Diego Hettig and Judson Narum assisted.

Thomas Fischer scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Kilen Cilek .

The Bulldogs made it 2-1 with a goal from Travis Kotek.

Next up:

The Cardinals host Luverne on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center. The Bulldogs visit Fairmont to play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.