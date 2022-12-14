Ethan Dennis behind Rochester Mayo Spartans' win over Red Wing Wingers

The game between the Rochester Mayo Spartans and the Red Wing Wingers saw Rochester Mayo's Ethan Dennis in deadly form. Ethan Dennis scored an incredible four goals in Rochester Mayo's 16-1 home win.

Samuel Jacobson, Cohen Ruskell, Jacob Brown, Alec Mcbane, Gavin Nickelsen, Mikkel Norby, William Sexton and Matthew Siems scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Landin Ramstad scored for Red Wing.

The Spartans scored six goals in first period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the first break.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 11-1 going in to the third period.

The Spartans increased the lead to 12-1 early in the third period when Gavin Nickelsen scored, assisted by Jacob Brown.

Ethan Dennis increased the lead to 13-1 four minutes later, assisted by Jacob Brown.

Alec Mcbane increased the lead to 14-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ethan Dennis.

Ethan Dennis increased the lead to 15-1 two minutes later, assisted by Payton Kor.

Two minutes later, Samuel Jacobson scored yet again, assisted by Alec Mcbane.

With this win the Spartans have four straight victories.

Next up:

The Spartans play New Prague away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Wingers will face Winona at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.