Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves win 6-3 at home against St. Paul Johnson Governors

The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves won at home on Friday, handing the St. Paul Johnson Governors a defeat 6-3.

The hosting Timberwolves took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kole Macho. Wes Sandy and Logan Loe assisted.

The Timberwolves' Garrett Rohr increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Wes Sandy.

The Timberwolves increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Drew Marolt scored, assisted by Wes Sandy and Deegan Richards.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Timberwolves.

Deegan Richards increased the lead to 5-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kadein Zupancich.

Deegan Richards increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Kadein Zupancich.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Ron Castellano Ice Arena.