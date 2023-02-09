Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves win 6-3 at home against St. Paul Johnson Governors
The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves won at home on Friday, handing the St. Paul Johnson Governors a defeat 6-3.
The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves won at home on Friday, handing the St. Paul Johnson Governors a defeat 6-3.
The hosting Timberwolves took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kole Macho. Wes Sandy and Logan Loe assisted.
The Timberwolves' Garrett Rohr increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Wes Sandy.
The Timberwolves increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Drew Marolt scored, assisted by Wes Sandy and Deegan Richards.
The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Timberwolves.
Deegan Richards increased the lead to 5-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kadein Zupancich.
Deegan Richards increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Kadein Zupancich.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Ron Castellano Ice Arena.