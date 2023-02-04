Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves pull ahead in the third to defeat St. Paul Johnson Governors

The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves were victorious at home against the St. Paul Johnson Governors. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Ely/Tower-Soudan pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-3.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Ely/Tower-Soudan at Proctor Rails.