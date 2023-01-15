Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves have ended their losing streak after 2-8 vs. Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard

The game between the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard and the hosting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves finished 8-2. Ely/Tower-Soudan's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kole Macho. Ben Leeson assisted.

The Blizzard tied it up 1-1 in the first period when James Pedersen scored.

The Timberwolves' Kole Macho took the lead in the first period, assisted by Logan Loe and Jace Huntbach.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Timberwolves led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Deegan Richards increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Wes Sandy and Drew Marolt.

Logan Loe increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Jace Huntbach and Kole Macho.

Kole Macho increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kadein Zupancich.

Four minutes later, Logan Loe scored again, assisted by Kole Macho and Jace Huntbach.

Next up:

The Timberwolves travel to Lake of the Woods on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at International Arena. The Blizzard will face Mora-Milaca on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.