Elk River/Zimmerman Elks win knock out game against Buffalo Bison

The 3-1 win on the road for the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks against the Buffalo Bison means the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks are through to the next round.

img_500256731_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:23 AM

The Bison took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sam Sylvester.

The Elks' Braden Hansberger tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Cooper Anderson.

The Elks made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Braden Hansberger scored again, assisted by Preston Holmes.

Preston Holmes increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Cooper Anderson.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.