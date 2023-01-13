Elk River/Zimmerman Elks win at home against Anoka Tornadoes

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won the home game against the Anoka Tornadoes 7-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Braden Hansberger. Gavin Sperling assisted.

The Elks' Kole Mears increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Gavin Sperling.

The Elks increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Cooper Anderson late in the first, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Kole Mears.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Elks led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Elks increased the lead to 5-1, after only 34 seconds into the third period when Matt Reinert found the back of the net, assisted by Kole Mears and Cooper Anderson.

The Elks increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Kole Mears netted one yet again, assisted by Gavin Sperling.

Matt Reinert increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Preston Holmes.

Coming up:

Next up, the Elks face Champlin Park at 3 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Tornadoes take on Spring Lake Park on the road at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. Both games are set for on Saturday.