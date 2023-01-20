Elk River/Zimmerman Elks win against Spring Lake Park Panthers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks' home game against the Spring Lake Park Panthers ran into overtime on Thursday. Elk River/Zimmerman snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Elk River/Zimmerman's Preston Holmes scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Teddy Wackman. Caden Lichter and Ian St. Martin assisted.

The Elks tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Preston Holmes in the first period.

The Panthers took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Teddy Wackman beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Caden Lichter.

Halfway through, Jacob Rombach scored a goal, assisted by Drew Lindquist, making the score 3-1.

Preston Holmes narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Kole Mears and Braden Hansberger.

Kole Mears tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Cooper Anderson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:28 before Preston Holmes scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

On Saturday the Elks will play on the road against the Crimson at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, while the Panthers will face the Cardinals home at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena.