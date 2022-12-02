Elk River/Zimmerman Elks victorious against Buffalo Bison

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks defeated the Buffalo Bison 5-2 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bison took the lead when Gavin Valli scored the first goal assisted by Lex Preugschas and Griffin Lind.

Midway through, the Elks' Cooper Anderson scored a goal, assisted by Reagan Paddock and Carter Davis, making the score 1-1.

The Elks made it 2-1 halfway through when Austin St Clair scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Brady Rusch and Reagan Paddock.

Gavin Sperling then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Kellen Anderson and Braden Hansberger assisted.

Ryan Roethke narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jimmy Winter.

Braden Hansberger increased the lead to 4-2 just one minute later, assisted by Kole Mears and Gavin Sperling.

Kole Mears increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later.

Coming up:

The Elks travel to the Blaine Bengals on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Bison will face Brainerd at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.