Elk River/Zimmerman Elks couldn't stop Andover Huskies' winning run

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks and the Andover Huskies met on Thursday. Andover came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The visiting Andover Huskies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Anthony Pardo. Crosby Perry and Landon Stringfellow assisted.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Conway late in the first, assisted by Cayden Casey and Drew Law.

Cayden Casey scored late into the second period, assisted by Cooper Conway and Tristen May-Robinson.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 4-0, after only 22 seconds into the third period when Cooper Conway found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Tristen May-Robinson and Cayden Casey.

The Andover Huskies made it 5-0 when Gavyn Thoreson scored, assisted by Cayden Casey in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Elks travel to Moorhead on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Andover Huskies will face Grand Rapids on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Community Center - Andover.