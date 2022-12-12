SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat Roseau Rams in overtime

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks hosted the Roseau Rams in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Elk River/Zimmerman prevailed. The final score was 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 12, 2022 05:02 PM
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Elks.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Elks led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The Rams play against Centennial on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena. The Elks will face Eden Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.

