Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat Centennial Cougars in overtime

The Centennial Cougars hosted the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Elk River/Zimmerman prevailed. The final score was 7-5.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Cougars.

The Elks scored two goal in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Cooper Anderson increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Braden Hansberger.

Peyton Blair narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later, assisted by Heath Nelson.

Preston Holmes increased the lead to 6-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Braden Hansberger.

Heath Nelson narrowed the gap to 6-5 only seconds later, assisted by Peyton Blair and Palmer LeMay.

Matt Reinert increased the lead to 7-5 two minutes later, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Cooper Anderson.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Cougars host Rosemount at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena and the Elks host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.