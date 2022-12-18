Eli Tiernan and Griffin Valli play pivotal roles in home win against Bemidji Lumberjacks

On Friday, the Buffalo Bison outlasted the Bemidji Lumberjacks in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bison took the lead when Eli Tiernan scored the first goal assisted by Jimmy Winter.

Griffin Valli increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period.

Benjamin O'Leary narrowed the gap to 2-1 one minute later.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Sunday, with the Bison hosting Roseau at 2 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center, and the Lumberjacks visiting Mounds View at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.