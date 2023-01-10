Eli Fletcher unstoppable as Prairie Centre North Stars beat Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Prairie Centre North Stars beat the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers at home 6-1. Eli Fletcher stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

James Rieland and Derick Sorenson scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Joshua Hillukka scored for Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

The hosting North Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period, assisted by Keegan Christians and Owen Christians.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Eli Fletcher scored again, assisted by James Rieland.

The North Stars increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Eli Fletcher scored yet again, assisted by Jesse Williams and James Rieland.

The North Stars increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Eli Fletcher found the back of the net again, assisted by Jesse Williams and James Rieland.

James Rieland increased the lead to 5-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Eli Fletcher.

Joshua Hillukka narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson.

Derick Sorenson increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Kyle Sayovitz and Aiken Lambrecht.

Next games:

The North Stars host the Breckenridge Blades on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Panthers will face Red Lake Falls at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.