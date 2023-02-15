Eli Fletcher scores four in Prairie Centre North Stars win over Redwood Valley Cardinals

Eli Fletcher struck four times as the Prairie Centre North Stars beat the Redwood Valley Cardinals 8-0 at home.

Zac Bick, Kris Hanson, Eric Isenbart and James Rieland scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The hosting North Stars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period, goal assisted by James Rieland and Zac Bick.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Eli Fletcher in the first period, assisted by Zac Bick and James Rieland.

The North Stars' Kris Hanson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Jesse Williams.

The North Stars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The North Stars increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Zac Bick found the back of the net, assisted by James Rieland and Eli Fletcher.

Eli Fletcher increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Zac Bick and James Rieland.

The North Stars made it 8-0 when Eli Fletcher netted one, assisted by James Rieland and Eli Fletcher early into the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.