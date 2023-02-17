Eli Fletcher behind Prairie Centre North Stars' win over Breckenridge Blades

The game between the Breckenridge Blades and the Prairie Centre North Stars saw Breckenridge's Eli Fletcher in deadly form. Eli Fletcher scored an incredible four goals in Breckenridge's 6-3 road win.

Aiken Lambrecht and Jesse Williams scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Breckenridge's goals came through Trey Vogelbacher.

The North Stars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Eli Fletcher.

The North Stars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Eli Fletcher increased the lead to 5-2 in the third period, assisted by James Rieland and Zac Bick.

Aiken Lambrecht increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later.

Trey Vogelbacher narrowed the gap to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Jack Rittenour.