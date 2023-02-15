Einan's two goals net Stillwater Area Ponies victory over Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The Stillwater Area Ponies beat the visiting Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders on Thursday, ending 6-2.

The Ponies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kyle Einan. Blake Vanek and Carson Kingbay assisted.

The Raiders' Jake Fisher tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Attila Lippai and Trey Gnetz .

Kyle Einan scored early in the second period, assisted by Daniel Roeske and Will Kane.

Ethan Bernier then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Brody Dustin and Morgan Spetz assisted.

The Ponies increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Brody Dustin found the back of the net, assisted by Blake Vanek and Wyatt Carroll.

Riley Skuza increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later.

Attila Lippai narrowed the gap to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Simon Houge and Colton Jamieson.

Blake Vanek increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Morgan Spetz and Ethan Bernier.

Next games:

The Raiders play against White Bear Lake Area on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Ponies will face White Bear Lake Area on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.