Edina survives in double overtime after Moorhead scare

ST. PAUL — With two of the top goalies in the state between the pipes for Moorhead and No. 3 Edina in Thursday's Class AA boys hockey quarterfinal, some expected a defensive battle.

Not quite.

The two teams combined for 13 goals, and the Spuds erased a three-goal third-period deficit in the final minute of regulation to force extra hockey before Edina's Charlie Sandven scored 2:02 into double overtime to seal a 7-6 Hornets win.

Sandven's shot, a long wrister from the right point, floated through traffic in front of the Spuds' net before finding the top right corner of the net.

Trailing 6-3 with 8:39 left in regulation, Moorhead came alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS

Class AA QF



At 2:02 of the second overtime, Edina SR defender, Charlie Sandven rips one straight through from the point and past the Moorhead goalie to propel the Hornets into the semis.



Moorhead 6

Edina 7



Final-2OT pic.twitter.com/W73a7FrFjt — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 9, 2023

First Abe Carlson scored his seventh of the season. Then, Caleb Alderson's power-play redirect with 2:49 left in regulation made it a one-goal game.

Finally, the Spuds put all kinds of pressure on the Edina defense in the final minutes before Colby Krier jammed home the tying goal with 58.4 seconds left in regulation.

BHS

Class AA QF



COLBY. KRIER. TIE GAME. Moorhead ties the game with the extra man with less than a minute to go!



Moorhead 6

Edina 6



0:58, 3P pic.twitter.com/pNzCOPVcMa — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 9, 2023

Edina's top line of Bobby Cowan, Jackson Nevers and Ryan Flaherty combined for five goals and 11 points.

It was only the second time Moorhead has given up more than four goals this season. The other instance was a 7-2 Dec. 2 loss at Andover.

Parker Gast sent the crowd — which was heavily tilted in the Spuds' favor despite a relatively small fan section — into a frenzy 5 minutes, 24 seconds into the game when he picked off an Edina cross-ice pass at the Moorhead blue line, raced in alone and flipped the puck into the top corner past goalie Robbie Clarkowski's blocker.

The Spuds created chances throughout the opening 17 minutes. Only a Clarkowski robbery prevented Moorhead's Joe Kortan from doubling the lead halfway through the first period when he found himself all alone in front of the Hornets net.

The Frank Brimsek Award finalist made 24 saves for the Hornets. Kai Weigel stopped 23 shots for Moorhead.

Edina evened the score with 4:33 left in the first on a goal from Ryan Flaherty. Flaherty put away a centering pass from Bobby Cowan after Cowan dangled through the Moorhead defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took less than a minute for the Hornets to take the lead in the second period after University of Minnesota commit Jackson Nevers forced a turnover in the Spuds' zone. Nevers lifted the stick of a Moorhead defenseman to get the puck to Flaherty, who swiftly found Cowan at the backdoor for an easy score.

Lucas Cole made it a two-goal lead for the Hornets on a breakaway after a Moorhead centering pass came all the way to him alone in the neutral zone.

Garrett Lindberg got the Spuds back within one on a beautiful rush. After getting to the outside edge past an Edina defender, Lindberg roofed a shot to the far side past Clarkowski.

A minute and a half later, Nevers and Cowan teamed up on a give-and-go — finished by Nevers — to give the Hornets a 4-2 lead.

The teams traded goals early in the third, with Cowan scoring for Edina and Moorhead's Aaron Reierson answering 19 seconds later. Cowan went on to complete his hat trick midway through the final frame, after which began the Moorhead comeback.

This story will be updated.

Moorhead forward Parker Gast (11) celebrates his goal with teammates against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

1 / 27: Edina defender Charlie Sandven (14) scores in double overtime against Moorhead for the win Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 27: Moorhead defender Colby Krier (5) scores on Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the third period to put the game into overtime Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) dives on a puck against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 27: Moorhead defender Jack Arnold (15) and Edina forward John Halverson (10) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 27: Moorhead defender Garrett Lindberg (4) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) collide in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 27: Moorhead forward Aaron Reierson (22) sends the puck at Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) deflects a shot against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 27: Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) skates the puck past Moorhead defender Garrett Lindberg (4) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) blocks a shot by Edina forward Matt Vander Vort (17) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 27: Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) celebrates his goal with teammates against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 27: Moorhead defender Garrett Lindberg (4) and Edina forward Lucas Cole (12) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 27: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) keeps Moorhead defender Aiden Dufault (6) from stealing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 27: Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) scores on Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 27: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) catches a puck against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 27: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) and Moorhead defender Colby Krier (5) go into the boards after the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 27: Moorhead forward Parker Gast (11) celebrates his goal with teammates against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 27: Moorhead forward Parker Gast (11) puts the puck past Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 27: Edina forward John Halverson (10) tries to push the puck in but is blocked by Moorhead defender Colin Baumgartner (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) deflects a shot by Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 20 / 27: Moorhead forward Brooks Cullen (20) tries to steal the puck from Edina forward Lucas Cole (12) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 21 / 27: Edina defender Mike Mason (20) makes a pass against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 22 / 27: Moorhead forward Caleb Alderson (7) and Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) collide chasing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 23 / 27: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) deflects a shot by Moorhead forward Aaron Reierson (22) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 24 / 27: Moorhead forward Joe Kortan (10) tries to work the puck around behind Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 25 / 27: Edina players are introduced before their game against Moorhead Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 26 / 27: Edina forward John Halverson (10) work the puck around the back of goal past Moorhead defender Colin Baumgartner (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 27 / 27: Moorhead player gather around the goal before their game against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

MOORHEAD 1-1-4-0-0—6

EDINA 1-3-2-0-1—7

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MH, Gast (unassisted), 5:24. 2, EDN, Flaherty (Cowan, Revenig),12:27.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECOND PERIOD: 3, EDN, Cowan (Flaherty, Nevers), :55. 4, EDN, Cole (unassisted), 4:28. 5, MH, Lindberg (unassisted), 6:09. 6, EDN, Nevers (Cowan), 8:37.

THIRD PERIOD: 7, EDN, Cowan (Flaherty, Sandven), :45. 8, MH, Reierson (Kraft, Baumgartner), 1:04. 9, EDN, Cowan (unassisted), 8:21. 10, MH, Carlson (Cullen, Simonich), 8:50. 11, MH, Alderson (Lindberg, Krier), PP, 14:11. 12, MH, Krier (Kraft, Alderson), 16:02.

OT: N/A

2OT: 13, EDN, Sandven (Vander Vort, Mason), 2:02.

SHOTS: MH, 7-4-16-3-0—30. EDN, 7-10-8-1-4—30.

SAVES: MH, Weigel (6-8-6-1-3—23). EDN, Clarkowski (6-3-12-3-0—24)

