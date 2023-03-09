Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Edina survives in double overtime after Moorhead scare

Moorhead erased a three-goal deficit in the third period before falling in double overtime.

Moorhead vs Edina_0654.jpg
Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) blocks a shot by Edina forward Matt Vander Vort (17) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
March 09, 2023 04:34 PM

ST. PAUL — With two of the top goalies in the state between the pipes for Moorhead and No. 3 Edina in Thursday's Class AA boys hockey quarterfinal, some expected a defensive battle.

Not quite.

The two teams combined for 13 goals, and the Spuds erased a three-goal third-period deficit in the final minute of regulation to force extra hockey before Edina's Charlie Sandven scored 2:02 into double overtime to seal a 7-6 Hornets win.

Sandven's shot, a long wrister from the right point, floated through traffic in front of the Spuds' net before finding the top right corner of the net.

Trailing 6-3 with 8:39 left in regulation, Moorhead came alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Abe Carlson scored his seventh of the season. Then, Caleb Alderson's power-play redirect with 2:49 left in regulation made it a one-goal game.

Finally, the Spuds put all kinds of pressure on the Edina defense in the final minutes before Colby Krier jammed home the tying goal with 58.4 seconds left in regulation.

Edina's top line of Bobby Cowan, Jackson Nevers and Ryan Flaherty combined for five goals and 11 points.

It was only the second time Moorhead has given up more than four goals this season. The other instance was a 7-2 Dec. 2 loss at Andover.

Parker Gast sent the crowd — which was heavily tilted in the Spuds' favor despite a relatively small fan section — into a frenzy 5 minutes, 24 seconds into the game when he picked off an Edina cross-ice pass at the Moorhead blue line, raced in alone and flipped the puck into the top corner past goalie Robbie Clarkowski's blocker.

The Spuds created chances throughout the opening 17 minutes. Only a Clarkowski robbery prevented Moorhead's Joe Kortan from doubling the lead halfway through the first period when he found himself all alone in front of the Hornets net.

The Frank Brimsek Award finalist made 24 saves for the Hornets. Kai Weigel stopped 23 shots for Moorhead.

Edina evened the score with 4:33 left in the first on a goal from Ryan Flaherty. Flaherty put away a centering pass from Bobby Cowan after Cowan dangled through the Moorhead defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took less than a minute for the Hornets to take the lead in the second period after University of Minnesota commit Jackson Nevers forced a turnover in the Spuds' zone. Nevers lifted the stick of a Moorhead defenseman to get the puck to Flaherty, who swiftly found Cowan at the backdoor for an easy score.

Lucas Cole made it a two-goal lead for the Hornets on a breakaway after a Moorhead centering pass came all the way to him alone in the neutral zone.

Garrett Lindberg got the Spuds back within one on a beautiful rush. After getting to the outside edge past an Edina defender, Lindberg roofed a shot to the far side past Clarkowski.

A minute and a half later, Nevers and Cowan teamed up on a give-and-go — finished by Nevers — to give the Hornets a 4-2 lead.

The teams traded goals early in the third, with Cowan scoring for Edina and Moorhead's Aaron Reierson answering 19 seconds later. Cowan went on to complete his hat trick midway through the final frame, after which began the Moorhead comeback.

This story will be updated.

Moorhead vs Edina_0116.jpg
Moorhead forward Parker Gast (11) celebrates his goal with teammates against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Moorhead vs Edina_2069.jpg
1/27: Edina defender Charlie Sandven (14) scores in double overtime against Moorhead for the win Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_1451.jpg
2/27: Moorhead defender Colby Krier (5) scores on Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the third period to put the game into overtime Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0679.jpg
3/27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) dives on a puck against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0622.jpg
4/27: Moorhead defender Jack Arnold (15) and Edina forward John Halverson (10) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0486.jpg
5/27: Moorhead defender Garrett Lindberg (4) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) collide in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0550.jpg
6/27: Moorhead forward Aaron Reierson (22) sends the puck at Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0602.jpg
7/27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) deflects a shot against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0591.jpg
8/27: Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) skates the puck past Moorhead defender Garrett Lindberg (4) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0654.jpg
9/27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) blocks a shot by Edina forward Matt Vander Vort (17) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0402.jpg
10/27: Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) celebrates his goal with teammates against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0464.jpg
11/27: Moorhead defender Garrett Lindberg (4) and Edina forward Lucas Cole (12) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0368.jpg
12/27: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) keeps Moorhead defender Aiden Dufault (6) from stealing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0381.jpg
13/27: Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) scores on Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0295.jpg
14/27: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) catches a puck against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0342.jpg
15/27: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) and Moorhead defender Colby Krier (5) go into the boards after the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0116.jpg
16/27: Moorhead forward Parker Gast (11) celebrates his goal with teammates against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0102.jpg
17/27: Moorhead forward Parker Gast (11) puts the puck past Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0212.jpg
18/27: Edina forward John Halverson (10) tries to push the puck in but is blocked by Moorhead defender Colin Baumgartner (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0270.jpg
19/27: Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) deflects a shot by Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0243.jpg
20/27: Moorhead forward Brooks Cullen (20) tries to steal the puck from Edina forward Lucas Cole (12) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0126.jpg
21/27: Edina defender Mike Mason (20) makes a pass against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0071.jpg
22/27: Moorhead forward Caleb Alderson (7) and Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) collide chasing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0078.jpg
23/27: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) deflects a shot by Moorhead forward Aaron Reierson (22) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0036.jpg
24/27: Moorhead forward Joe Kortan (10) tries to work the puck around behind Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0001.jpg
25/27: Edina players are introduced before their game against Moorhead Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0195.jpg
26/27: Edina forward John Halverson (10) work the puck around the back of goal past Moorhead defender Colin Baumgartner (21) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Moorhead vs Edina_0006.jpg
27/27: Moorhead player gather around the goal before their game against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

MOORHEAD 1-1-4-0-0—6
EDINA 1-3-2-0-1—7

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MH, Gast (unassisted), 5:24. 2, EDN, Flaherty (Cowan, Revenig),12:27.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECOND PERIOD: 3, EDN, Cowan (Flaherty, Nevers), :55. 4, EDN, Cole (unassisted), 4:28. 5, MH, Lindberg (unassisted), 6:09. 6, EDN, Nevers (Cowan), 8:37.

THIRD PERIOD: 7, EDN, Cowan (Flaherty, Sandven), :45. 8, MH, Reierson (Kraft, Baumgartner), 1:04. 9, EDN, Cowan (unassisted), 8:21. 10, MH, Carlson (Cullen, Simonich), 8:50. 11, MH, Alderson (Lindberg, Krier), PP, 14:11. 12, MH, Krier (Kraft, Alderson), 16:02.

OT: N/A

2OT: 13, EDN, Sandven (Vander Vort, Mason), 2:02.

SHOTS: MH, 7-4-16-3-0—30. EDN, 7-10-8-1-4—30.

SAVES: MH, Weigel (6-8-6-1-3—23). EDN, Clarkowski (6-3-12-3-0—24)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
What to read next
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0392.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall outworks Maple Grove, earns narrow victory in Class AA quarterfinal
The Raiders take a 3-1 win in the Class AA quarterfinals over second-seeded Maple Grove in a match where no penalties were called.
March 09, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad_0866.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota state boys hockey live blog
Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.
March 09, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
promhockey copy.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Meet the couple whose ‘promposal’ at the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament went viral
Luverne senior Brady Bork taped up his hockey stick and wrote three words on blade. Then he waited for his moment.
March 09, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT