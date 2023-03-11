Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Edina streaks past Cretin-Derham Hall to earn title game appearance

The Hornets scored in each period to earn a 14th trip to the state championship game.

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0431.jpg
Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) celebrates his goal with teammates against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
March 10, 2023 08:13 PM

ST. PAUL — On March 10, 1988, the Edina Hornets defeated Cretin-Derham Hall in a state boys hockey quarterfinal at the St. Paul Civic Center.

Thirty-five years later to the day — and this time in a semifinal — the Hornets did it again.

Freshman forward Mason West crashed the net to deliver a hard-nosed, game-winning goal early in the second period of a 4-1 Hornets Class AA semifinal win on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Hornets will have the chance to add an 11th state championship on Saturday night. Edina East also won three state championships in the 1970s.

Bobby Cowan, who had a hat trick and five points in Edina's quarterfinal win over Moorhead, cut around the outside of the Cretin-Derham Hall zone before finding the top, near corner of the net to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead seven and a half minutes into the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junior forward is tied for the Class AA state tournament lead in points (6) with linemate Ryan Flaherty, who had two goals Friday.

Cretin-Derham Hall took advantage on the power play to level the score with 3:11 left in the first. Attila Lippai blasted a one-timer from the slot past Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski's glove off a feed from Max Anderson below the goal line with 36 seconds left on the Raiders' man advantage.

Clarkowski made 23 saves in net for Edina the night after giving up six goals in the quarterfinals.

Edina vs. CretinEdina vs. Cretin 11 Mar 1988, Fri Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota) Newspapers.com

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0976.jpg
Cretin-Durham Hall forward Chuck Owens (11) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_1038.jpg
1/22: Edina defender Eddie Revenig (6) tries to steal the puck from Cretin-Durham Hall forward Colin Scanlan (19) in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0976.jpg
2/22: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Chuck Owens (11) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0735.jpg
3/22: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Attila Lippai (15) celebrates his goal against Edina with the bench in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0755.jpg
4/22: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) stops a puck against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0773.jpg
5/22: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) comes away with the puck against Edina in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0504.jpg
6/22: Edina forward Matt Vander Vort (17) takes a shot at the goal past Cretin-Durham Hall defender Simon Houge (8) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0597.jpg
7/22: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Nate Chorlton (4) and Edina forward Mason West (9) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0546.jpg
8/22: Cretin-Durham Hall goaltender Leo Miller (35) watches the puck against Edina in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0715.jpg
9/22: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Attila Lippai (15) celebrates his goal against Edina with teammates Jake Fisher (18) and Colton Jamieson (21) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0669.jpg
10/22: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) stops a shot by Cretin-Durham Hall forward Max Anderson (17) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0646.jpg
11/22: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) deflects a shot by Cretin-Durham Hall forward Max Anderson (17) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0215.jpg
12/22: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) catches a puck against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0256.jpg
13/22: Cretin-Durham Hall defender Colton Jamieson (21) passes in front of Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0235.jpg
14/22: Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) tries to steal the puck from Cretin-Durham Hall forward Devin Cardenas (7) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0172.jpg
15/22: Cretin-Durham Hall goaltender Leo Miller (35) deflects a shoot by Edina forward John Warpinski (22) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0113.jpg
16/22: Edina defender Eddie Revenig (6) reaches in to take the puck from Cretin-Durham Hall forward Colin Scanlan (19) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0125.jpg
17/22: Cretin-Durham Hall forward Colin Scanlan (19) passes the puck away from Edina forward Matt Vander Vort (17) and Edina defender Eddie Revenig (6) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0284.jpg
18/22: Cretin-Durham Hall goaltender Leo Miller (35) deflects a shot by Edina forward Grant Olson (19) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0395.jpg
19/22: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) puts the puck over Cretin-Durham Hall goaltender Leo Miller (35) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0013.jpg
20/22: Edina forward John Halverson (10), Cretin-Durham Hall defender Trey Gnetz (2) and Edina forward John Warpinski (22) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0431.jpg
21/22: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) celebrates his goal with teammates against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0052.jpg
22/22: Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) moves the puck against Cretin-Durham Hall in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

This story will be updated.

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL 1-0-0—1
EDINA 1-1-2—4

FIRST PERIOD: 1, EDN, Cowan (Sandven), 7:29. 2, CHD, A. Lippai (Anderson, Fisher), PP, 13:49.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, EDN, West (Warpinski, Halverson), 3:01.

ADVERTISEMENT

THIRD PERIOD: 4, EDN, Flaherty (Sandven, Mason), 10:51. 5, EDN, Flaherty (Mason), 14:33.

SHOTS: CDH, 13-4-7—24. EDN, 9-9-4—22.

SAVES: CDH, Miller (8-8-2—18). EDN, Clarkowski (12-4-7—23)

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0172.jpg
Cretin-Durham Hall goaltender Leo Miller (35) deflects a shoot by Edina forward John Warpinski (22) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
What to read next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 10, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Warroad vs Orono_0046.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Warroad keeps perfect season alive in 4-3 double overtime victory over Orono
The Warriors have not lost a single game in 2022-23 and will now look to complete their perfect season Saturday in the Class A title game against Mahtomedi.
March 10, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
TRLP Westrum.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Former Gopher, NHL'er Erik Westrum talks about his career, longest state game
"That is one of the top memories that I've ever had," he says.
March 10, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1730.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Mahtomedi's Charlie Drage makes up for previous misses, his late goal beats Hermantown
Drage scored with 49 seconds left for Mahtomedi in state semifinal.
March 10, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT