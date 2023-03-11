Edina streaks past Cretin-Derham Hall to earn title game appearance

ST. PAUL — On March 10, 1988, the Edina Hornets defeated Cretin-Derham Hall in a state boys hockey quarterfinal at the St. Paul Civic Center.

Thirty-five years later to the day — and this time in a semifinal — the Hornets did it again.

Freshman forward Mason West crashed the net to deliver a hard-nosed, game-winning goal early in the second period of a 4-1 Hornets Class AA semifinal win on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Hornets will have the chance to add an 11th state championship on Saturday night. Edina East also won three state championships in the 1970s.

BHS

Class AA SF



With a hard crash to the net the Hornets are back ahead with a goal coming from FR Mason West.



Edina 2

CDH 1



13:59, 2P pic.twitter.com/A7emQ9yrGF — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 11, 2023

Bobby Cowan, who had a hat trick and five points in Edina's quarterfinal win over Moorhead, cut around the outside of the Cretin-Derham Hall zone before finding the top, near corner of the net to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead seven and a half minutes into the game.

The junior forward is tied for the Class AA state tournament lead in points (6) with linemate Ryan Flaherty, who had two goals Friday.

Cretin-Derham Hall took advantage on the power play to level the score with 3:11 left in the first. Attila Lippai blasted a one-timer from the slot past Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski's glove off a feed from Max Anderson below the goal line with 36 seconds left on the Raiders' man advantage.

Clarkowski made 23 saves in net for Edina the night after giving up six goals in the quarterfinals.

Cretin-Durham Hall forward Chuck Owens (11) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Cretin-Durham Hall forward Chuck Owens (11) and Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

This story will be updated.

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL 1-0-0—1

EDINA 1-1-2—4

FIRST PERIOD: 1, EDN, Cowan (Sandven), 7:29. 2, CHD, A. Lippai (Anderson, Fisher), PP, 13:49.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, EDN, West (Warpinski, Halverson), 3:01.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, EDN, Flaherty (Sandven, Mason), 10:51. 5, EDN, Flaherty (Mason), 14:33.

SHOTS: CDH, 13-4-7—24. EDN, 9-9-4—22.

SAVES: CDH, Miller (8-8-2—18). EDN, Clarkowski (12-4-7—23)