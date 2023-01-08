Edina Hornets' winning run ended after game against Lakeville South Cougars

The Edina Hornets' run of eight straight wins ended at home against the Lakeville South Cougars. Saturday's game at Braemar Ice Arena finished 2-2.

The Hornets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Charlie Sandven. Matt Vander Vort assisted.

The Hornets' Bobby Cowan increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Caden Morgan.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Tate Pritchard netted one, assisted by Aidan Willis.

Jackson Ernst tied it up 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Colton Kunkel.

Coming up:

The Hornets play St. Thomas Academy away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Cougars will face Farmington at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.