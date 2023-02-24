Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Edina Hornets win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Edina Hornets won the game at home against the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 12-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 01:54 AM

The Hornets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Charlie Sandven. Bobby Cowan and Jackson Nevers assisted.

The Hornets' Caden Morgan increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Bobby Cowan and Jackson Nevers.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Grant Olson scored, assisted by Robby Hoch and Matt Vander Vort.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Hornets.

The Hornets increased the lead to 8-0 within the first minute when Ryan Flaherty beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Jackson Nevers and Bobby Cowan.

Caden Morgan increased the lead to 9-0 five minutes later, assisted by Eddie Revenig and Matt Vander Vort.

John Halverson increased the lead to 10-0 one minute later, assisted by Bobby Cowan.

Mason West increased the lead to 11-0 one minute later, assisted by Robby Hoch and John Halverson.

The Hornets made it 12-0 when Grant Olson netted one, assisted by Robby Hoch and Barrett Dexheimer in the middle of the third period. The 12-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
