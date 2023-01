The Edina Hornets won the home game against the Wayzata Trojans 5-3 on Thursday.

The win over the Trojans means that the Hornets have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Hornets will host the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Trojans will play against the Bison at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.