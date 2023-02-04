Edina Hornets win and continue run

The Hill-Murray Pioneers were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Edina Hornets, who won again on the road on Friday. The game finished 2-1 and Edina now has four straight wins, while Hill-Murray's run of seven games without defeat was ended.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Hornets.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST, this time in Edina at Black River Falls Tigers.