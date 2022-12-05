Edina Hornets win 3-2 on the road against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Edina Hornets broke a tie game, winning 3-2 on the road over the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Saturday.

The visiting Hornets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jackson Nevers. Ryan Flaherty and Mason West assisted.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Robbie Cowan in the first period, assisted by Eddie Revenig and Jackson Nevers.

John Halverson scored early into the second period.

Red Knights' Ben Norris tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Poul Andersen and Caleb Koskie assisted.

The Red Knights narrowed the gap again with a goal from Poul Andersen, assisted by Ben Norris and Mason Minor at 5:04 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Red Knights travel to Andover on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Hornets will face Grand Rapids on Thursday at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena.