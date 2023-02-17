Edina Hornets victorious against St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Edina Hornets defeated the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 6-2 on Thursday.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Grant Olson beat the goalie.

The Hornets' Jackson Nevers increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Barrett Dexheimer.

The Hornets increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Bobby Cowan scored, assisted by Charlie Sandven and Lucas Cole.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Hornets led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Caden Morgan increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Charlie Sandven and Jackson Nevers.

Brett Roos narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Caleb Waller and Karson Raymond.

The win over the Knights means that the Hornets have four road wins in a row.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Knights hosting the Skippers at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena and the Hornets visiting the Trojans at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.