High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Edina Hornets' unbeaten run continues

The Edina Hornets remain hard to beat. The 0-0 win home against the Edina Hornets means they notched up a 10th consecutive game without defeat.

img_500222561_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 10:26 PM
Coming up:

The Hornets play Buffalo away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Cadets will face South St. Paul at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.