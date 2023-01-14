Edina Hornets' unbeaten run continues

The Edina Hornets remain hard to beat. The 0-0 win home against the Edina Hornets means they notched up a 10th consecutive game without defeat.

Coming up:

The Hornets play Buffalo away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Cadets will face South St. Paul at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.