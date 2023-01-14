Edina Hornets remain hard to beat

The Edina Hornets hosted the St. Thomas Academy Cadets in a game that finished 4-1 and that was the Edina's 10th successive game without defeat.

The Hornets took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mason West. Charlie Sandven and Caden Morgan assisted.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Bobby Cowan scored, assisted by Lucas Cole and Barrett Dexheimer.

Ryan Flaherty scored halfway through the second period, assisted by John Halverson.

Cadets' Max Candon tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-1. Patch Cronin assisted.

Grant Olson increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by John Warpinski.

Coming up:

The Hornets play Buffalo away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Cadets will face South St. Paul at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.