High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Edina Hornets pull ahead in the third to defeat Eden Prairie Eagles

The Edina Hornets were victorious on the road against the Eden Prairie Eagles. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Edina pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-0.

img_500237431_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 29, 2023 11:02 AM
Share

The Edina Hornets were victorious on the road against the Eden Prairie Eagles. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Edina pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-0.

Next up:

The Eagles play Stillwater away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Hornets will face Hill-Murray at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.