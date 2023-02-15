Edina Hornets keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Edina Hornets as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Buffalo Bison, making it six in a row. They won 5-2 over Buffalo.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Lex Preugschas. Eli Tiernan and Ryan Roethke assisted.

The Hornets tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Bobby Cowan scored, assisted by Mason West and Charlie Sandven.

The Hornets took the lead in the middle of the first when Jackson Nevers scored, assisted by Eddie Revenig and Mason West.

The Bison's Ryan Roethke tied the game late in the first, assisted by Jake Bergstrom and Griffin Valli.

The Hornets scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Hornets increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Caden Morgan found the back of the net, assisted by Bobby Cowan and Matt Vander Vort.

Mike Mason increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Matt Vander Vort and Lucas Cole.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Bison host Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden and the Hornets host Minnetonka at Braemar Ice Arena.