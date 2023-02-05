High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Edina Hornets keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Edina Hornets as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Hill-Murray Pioneers, making it five in a row. They won 2-1 over Hill-Murray.

img_500243985_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 05, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

It was smooth sailing for the Edina Hornets as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Hill-Murray Pioneers, making it five in a row. They won 2-1 over Hill-Murray.

Next up:

The Hornets travel to Buffalo on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Pioneers will face Blake on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.