Edina Hornets keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Edina Hornets as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Hill-Murray Pioneers, making it five in a row. They won 2-1 over Hill-Murray.

Next up:

The Hornets travel to Buffalo on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Pioneers will face Blake on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.