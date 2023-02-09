Edina Hornets dig deep in the third to win against Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Edina Hornets and the visiting Hill-Murray Pioneers were tied going into the third, but Edina pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Edina's John Halverson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Caden Sampair. Jude Bonin and Seth Klepac assisted.

The Hornets' Charlie Sandven tied the game late into the first, assisted by Grant Olson and John Warpinski.

John Halverson took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Bobby Cowan and Charlie Sandven.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Hornets.



The Hornets travel to Buffalo on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Pioneers will face Blake on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.