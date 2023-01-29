Edina Hornets dig deep in the third to win against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the visiting Edina Hornets were tied going into the third, but Edina pulled away for a 4-0 victory in game action.

Next up:

The Eagles play Stillwater away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Hornets will face Hill-Murray at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.