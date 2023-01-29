High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Edina Hornets dig deep in the third to win against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the visiting Edina Hornets were tied going into the third, but Edina pulled away for a 4-0 victory in game action.

img_500237431_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:49 PM
Next up:

The Eagles play Stillwater away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Hornets will face Hill-Murray at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.