Edina Hornets continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Edina Hornets get things going. On Friday, they played the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Elk River/Zimmerman walked away with 7-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Grant Olson. Barrett Dexheimer assisted.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mason West in the first period, assisted by Lucas Cole and Bobby Cowan.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Bobby Cowan scored, assisted by Lucas Cole.

The Hornets' Charlie Sandven increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Hornets.

The Hornets increased the lead to 7-1, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Mike Mason beat the goalie, assisted by Bobby Cowan and Matt Vander Vort. That left the final score at 7-1.

Next up:

The Hornets host the Eden Prairie Eagles in the next game on the road on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena. The same day, the Elks will host the Thunderhawks at 6 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena.