Edina Hornets beat Rogers Royals in overtime

The Edina Hornets hosted the Rogers Royals in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Edina prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Edina's Lucas Cole scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Royals started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jackson Smithknecht scoring in the first period, assisted by Mason Jenson and Sam Ranallo.

The Hornets tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Jackson Nevers scored, assisted by Eddie Revenig and Mason West.

Carson Melquist scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Parker Deschene.

Jackson Nevers tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Barrett Dexheimer and Ryan Flaherty. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Lucas Cole scored the game-winner for the home team.

With this win the Hornets have seven straight victories.

Next games:

The Hornets play Chaska away on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Royals will face Moorhead at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.