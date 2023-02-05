High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Edina Hornets beat Hill-Murray Pioneers and continue winning run

The game between the Edina Hornets and the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Saturday finished 2-1. The result means Edina has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 10:21 PM
Coming up:

The Hornets play Buffalo away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Pioneers will face Blake at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.