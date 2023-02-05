Edina Hornets beat Hill-Murray Pioneers and continue winning run
The game between the Edina Hornets and the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Saturday finished 2-1. The result means Edina has five straight wins.
Coming up:
The Hornets play Buffalo away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Pioneers will face Blake at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.