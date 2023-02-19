Eden Prairie Eagles win on the road against Buffalo Bison

The Eden Prairie Eagles won when they visited the Buffalo Bison on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dylan Vornwald. Ryan Koering and Connor Crowley assisted.

Mason Moe scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Cole Saterdalen and Alex Hall.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Tate Bloch scored.

Andy Earl increased the lead to 4-0 four minutes later, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Dylan Vornwald.

Eli Tiernan narrowed the gap to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Arthur Ylitalo and Griffin Lind.