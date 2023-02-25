Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Eden Prairie Eagles win knock out game against Holy Family Fire

The Eden Prairie Eagles might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Holy Family Fire. With a final score of 4-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Teddy Townsend scored the first goal assisted by Andy Earl and Ryan Koering.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Teddy Townsend scored the first goal assisted by Andy Earl and Ryan Koering.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Mason Moe netted one.

Cole Saterdalen increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later.

Parker Osborn narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Holden Pajor and Cameron Dean.

John Kleis increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Koering.

