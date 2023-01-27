Eden Prairie Eagles win at home against Buffalo Bison

A close game saw the Eden Prairie Eagles just edge out the Buffalo Bison on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Andy Earl scoring in the first period, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Mason Moe.

The Bison tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ryan Roethke scored, assisted by Griffin Valli and Griffin Lind.

Mason Moe scored late into the second period, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Andy Earl.

Cole Saterdalen increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Ryan Roethke narrowed the gap to 3-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Jake Bergstrom and Lex Preugschas.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting the Hornets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Bison visiting the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.