Eden Prairie Eagles win and move on

The Eden Prairie Eagles have advanced to the next round after a 4-1 victory over the Holy Family Fire in the playoff knock-out game.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Teddy Townsend scored the first goal assisted by Andy Earl and Ryan Koering.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Mason Moe netted one.

Cole Saterdalen increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later.

Parker Osborn narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Holden Pajor and Cameron Dean.

John Kleis increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Koering.