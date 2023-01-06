Eden Prairie Eagles victorious against Prior Lake Lakers

The Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the home-team Prior Lake Lakers 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Eden Prairie managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Brody Stephany scored assisted by Matthew Pavek and AJ Pearson.

Eagles' Billie Jacobson-Couch tallied a goal halfway through the second period, making the score 1-1. Andy Earl and Dawson Miller assisted.

The Eagles took the lead within the first minute when Mason Moe netted one, assisted by Cole Saterdalen and Teddy Townsend.

Mason Moe increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Ryan Koering and Teddy Townsend.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Lakers will host the Sabers at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, and the Eagles will visit the Hawks at 3 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.