Eden Prairie Eagles grab extra point vs. Mahtomedi Zephyrs in overtime

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the visiting Mahtomedi Zephyrs tied 2-2 in regulation on Wednesday. Eden Prairie beat Mahtomedi in overtime 3-2.

Eden Prairie's Teddy Townsend scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 54 seconds into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Tommy Moen scored assisted by Teddy Townsend and Andy Earl.

The Eagles made it 2-0 with a goal from Teddy Townsend.

Charlie Drage narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Corey Bohmert .

Corey Bohmert tied the game 2-2 late into the third assisted by Charlie Drage and Cav Bruner. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:10 before Teddy Townsend scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Andy Earl and Ryan Koering.

Coming up:

The Eagles host Minnetonka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Zephyrs will face Hill-Murray on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.