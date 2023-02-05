Eden Prairie Eagles got a shutout against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Eden Prairie Eagles picked up a decisive road win against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Teddy Townsend scored the first goal assisted by Connor Crowley.

Cole Saterdalen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period.

The Eagles have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next up:

The Red Knights travel to Orono on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Arena. The Eagles visit STMA to play the Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.