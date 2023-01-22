Eden Prairie Eagles couldn't stop Minnetonka Skippers' winning run

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the Minnetonka Skippers met on Saturday. Minnetonka came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

Minnetonka's Gavin Garry scored the game-winning goal.

The Skippers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hagen Burrows. Gavin Garry and John Stout assisted.

Max Krebsbach scored early in the second period, assisted by Gavin Garry.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ryan Koering netted one, assisted by Dylan Vornwald and Teddy Townsend.

The Eagles tied the score 2-2 early into the third when Mason Moe scored.

Gavin Garry took the lead late into the third, assisted by Harrison Browning and Javon Moore.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Eagles host Buffalo at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Skippers welcome the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.