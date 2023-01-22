High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Eden Prairie Eagles couldn't stop Minnetonka Skippers' winning run

The Eden Prairie Eagles and the Minnetonka Skippers met on Saturday. Minnetonka came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 21, 2023 10:24 PM
Minnetonka's Gavin Garry scored the game-winning goal.

The Skippers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hagen Burrows. Gavin Garry and John Stout assisted.

Max Krebsbach scored early in the second period, assisted by Gavin Garry.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ryan Koering netted one, assisted by Dylan Vornwald and Teddy Townsend.

The Eagles tied the score 2-2 early into the third when Mason Moe scored.

Gavin Garry took the lead late into the third, assisted by Harrison Browning and Javon Moore.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Eagles host Buffalo at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Skippers welcome the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.