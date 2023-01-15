Eden Prairie Eagles beat St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Eden Prairie Eagles won their road game against the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights on Saturday, ending 9-3.

The Eagles scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Eagles increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Mason Moe netted one again, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Dylan Vornwald.

Tyler Jordan narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Caleb Waller and Blake Couet.

Teddy Townsend increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Ryan Koering.

Mason Moe increased the lead to 8-2 less than a minute later.

Tyler Jordan narrowed the gap to 8-3 only seconds later, assisted by Caleb Waller.

Chase Klute increased the lead to 9-3 five minutes later, assisted by John Kleis and Connor Crowley.

Next up:

The Eagles play against Mahtomedi on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Knights will face Brainerd on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.