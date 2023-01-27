High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Eden Prairie Eagles beat Buffalo Bison in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Eden Prairie Eagles won 3-2 at home against the Buffalo Bison on Thursday.

img_500233924_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:10 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting the Hornets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Bison visiting the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.

