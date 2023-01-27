Eden Prairie Eagles beat Buffalo Bison in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as the Eden Prairie Eagles won 3-2 at home against the Buffalo Bison on Thursday.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting the Hornets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Bison visiting the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.